Fintech

Stripe hires music producer for role paying $700k+ on average

by Alex McMurray
24 July 2023
Last year, Stripe's staff engineers were the highest paid in the world. In 2023, despite being displaced from the top spot by OpenAI, pay actually went up to $704k on average. One engineer that has taken advantage of this is Andrew Hoglund who, if averages are anything to go by, will have seen his pay almost triple compared to his last role.

Hoglund joins the fintech industry with Stripe as a staff engineer, having previously been a senior software engineer at code repository platform GitHub. According to levels.fyi, average pay for that seniority at GitHub is $267k, just 38% of the average pay at Hoglund's new role.

The bulk of his career, over seven years, was spent at the New York Stock Exchange, where he was a senior automation analyst for three years. He was also a senior engineer, then a technical lead, at music distribution platform TuneCore.

In addition to working in the music industry, Hoglund has done his fair share of producing music via his SoundCloud page. Over 11 years, he has produced everything from worship and soul music to hip-hop and jazz beats. He has, however, not released any music in over a year. This is his latest release.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
