Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Barclays engineers flaunt 35 hour weeks as others complain about hours and pay

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Barclays engineers flaunt 35 hour weeks as others complain about hours and pay

If you're looking to avoid working late nights as an engineer in finance, some banks are better than others. Data from our recent salary and bonus survey suggests that you might want to be at Barclays.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Nearly 60% of our technology respondents at Barclays told us they worked 40-hour weeks or less in 2023. One London based associate at Barclays said he earned between $150k and $200k last year while working 35-hour weeks, but said he was still "well regarded." Barclays' New York office might be more intense; one tech director there worked 60-hour weeks, but was paid between $500k and $600k to compensate.

Banks like Morgan Stanley seem to work technologists harder and to elicit more complaints about pay. One London VP working for technology at Morgan Stanley said they received a "very poor bonus,"  while a director there said they were "underpaid on both base and bonus." 

Long hours can be counterproductive. One London based director said: "I spend half my time managing the risk of incompetent offshore staff." There were also complaints of "ineffective middle managers," and "bureaucracy."

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Citi's new global head of STIRT trading is calling for a wealth tax

Citi's new global head of STIRT trading is calling for a wealth tax

Stripe's unique interviewing tactic that you need to know

Stripe's unique interviewing tactic that you need to know

Top fintech CTO on the 24-year-olds doing intense jobs, and how to get hired

Top fintech CTO on the 24-year-olds doing intense jobs, and how to get hired

Barclays engineers flaunt 35 hour weeks as others complain about hours and pay

Barclays engineers flaunt 35 hour weeks as others complain about hours and pay

Morning Coffee: Stephanie Cohen and the art of leaving Goldman Sachs. Rates traders' losses in late 2023

Morning Coffee: Stephanie Cohen and the art of leaving Goldman Sachs. Rates traders' losses in late 2023

Latest Jobs
New Development Bank
Young Professional, Public Sector (Based in Shanghai, China)
New Development Bank
Johannesburg, South Africa
New Development Bank
Senior Professional, Financial Institutions and Markets (Based in Shanghai, China)
New Development Bank
Durban, South Africa
New Development Bank
Senior Professional, Financial Institutions and Markets (Based in Shanghai, China)
New Development Bank
Cape Town, South Africa
New Development Bank
Senior Professional, Financial Institutions and Markets (Based in Shanghai, China)
New Development Bank
Pretoria, South Africa
New Development Bank
Senior Professional, Financial Institutions and Markets (Based in Shanghai, China)
New Development Bank
Johannesburg, South Africa
New Development Bank
Senior Professional, Infrastructure (Based in Shanghai, China)
New Development Bank
Pretoria, South Africa

Related articles

Goldman Sachs MD that left for hedge fund Bridgewater Associates comes home
Tech

Goldman Sachs MD that left for hedge fund Bridgewater Associates comes home

18 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Schroders hires ex-HSBC tech MD in London
Tech

Schroders hires ex-HSBC tech MD in London

18 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Quant jobs at US banks are having a volatile patch
Tech

Quant jobs at US banks are having a volatile patch

15 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hedge fund Balyasny hiring Google AI experts to improve its ChatGPT equivalent
Tech

Hedge fund Balyasny hiring Google AI experts to improve its ChatGPT equivalent

14 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.