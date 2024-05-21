Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Some Standard Chartered technologists object to their new coding tests

by Sarah Butcher
29 minutes ago
2 minute read
Some Standard Chartered technologists object to their new coding tests

Coding tests like those run by HackerRank are never popular with people applying for software development jobs in banks, but if you're a developer who's only encountered these tests while applying, you may be lucky. Standard Chartered is also trialing them for its existing employees. 

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

The British-based bank with a big Asian presence is understood to have rolled out a coding test trial for people in the technology function of its corporate and investment bank. Under the trial, Standard Chartered's software developers are being asked to benchmark themselves against colleagues so that they can understand their own skills, and their skills gaps, and to do the same thing again six months later to discern their progression. 

This benchmarking is understood to involve coding tests. 

The trial doesn't seem entirely popular. One insider at the bank said everyone is being asked to complete the skills assessments and to take the coding tests in successive groups of shortlisted candidates. There are fears that if individuals fail elements of the test initially and then fail again six months later, they will be out of jobs, although this is not understood to be Standard Chartered's intention. 

In an emailed comment, a spokesperson for the bank said: “We need to ensure the Bank meets the expectations of our clients and the markets we operate in. Understanding the skills required and how to develop them is a natural and critical part of our transformation to better serve our clients. To do this, we have in place frameworks, tools, and programmes to help our colleagues upskill and re-skill as part of their continuous development.”

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Some Standard Chartered technologists object to their new coding tests

Some Standard Chartered technologists object to their new coding tests

"VPs have better lives in banking, but only if they are miserable human beings"

"VPs have better lives in banking, but only if they are miserable human beings"

Morning Coffee: The Goldman Sachs trader who left for Millennium but might rather be at Citadel. The trouble with delayed gratification

Morning Coffee: The Goldman Sachs trader who left for Millennium but might rather be at Citadel. The trouble with delayed gratification

Hedge fund's 'Marmite' boss strikes again

Hedge fund's 'Marmite' boss strikes again

A new Goldman Sachs partner who disappeared in November resurfaced at Citadel

A new Goldman Sachs partner who disappeared in November resurfaced at Citadel

Latest Jobs
London Stock Exchange Group
Lead Research Analyst (Portuguese language)
London Stock Exchange Group
Cape Town, South Africa
London Stock Exchange Group
Lead Research Analyst (Portuguese language)
London Stock Exchange Group
Cape Town, South Africa
London Stock Exchange Group
Sanctions Quality Management Analyst
London Stock Exchange Group
Cape Town, South Africa
LevelUp
Credit Structurer
LevelUp
Cape Town, South Africa
Carr Lyons
**VP Corporate Credit Analyst** NEW VACANCY
Carr Lyons
London, United Kingdom
Deutsche Bank
CRO - Non-Financial Risk Management (NFRM) Hong Kong & Taiwan Coverage - AVP
Deutsche Bank
Singapore

Related articles

Credit Suisse tech leader the latest MD to join this Japanese bank
Tech

Credit Suisse tech leader the latest MD to join this Japanese bank

20 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
XTX Markets' UK pay averaged £338k each in one of its entities
Tech

XTX Markets' UK pay averaged £338k each in one of its entities

20 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm
Tech

Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm

17 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The "extremely kind" new hedge fund with an ex-Citadel founder has been hiring
Tech

The "extremely kind" new hedge fund with an ex-Citadel founder has been hiring

16 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.