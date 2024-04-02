Hedge funds & HFT firms hiring crypto engineers from Revolut & other fintechs

As crypto's prominence resurges and trading volumes are testing the limits of the existing infrastructure, major trading firms are continuing to hire engineers in the space. In London, one of the most recent hires comes from Revolut.

Dmitrii Mylnev joins Brevan Howard's digital asset arm from the London Digibank as a senior software engineer. At Revolut, he was a lead backend engineer in crypto working in remittance products.

Mylnev hasn't spent his whole career in crypto. He's also worked at now defunct brokerage MF Global, as well as other trading technology firms in Russia. He has a masters in, curiously, internal combustion engines.

In the world of high frequency trading (HFT) meanwhile, DRW Trading just hired Sam Adams from LMAX Group. Adams has been at the fintech, which enables electronic trading in a number of markets including crypto, for over 11 years, and was most recently its head of software.

Adams has been as close to a 'lifer' as you'll find in fintech, he was a software engineer at Cambridge University for two years after he graduated with a PhD there, then joined LMAX after a brief freelance period.

