Deutsche Bank is hiring Credit Suisse's ESG people, too

Deutsche Bank's appetite for Credit Suisse’s people is not restricted to the bank's credit traders. ESG people are moving too.

Vincent Noinville joined Deutsche Bank this month to be its head of climate and environmental risk. He spent less than two years at Credit Suisse as head of its sustainability risk team in Europe.

Noinville's Environmental, Social, and corporate Governance (ESG) career has been curious. Between 2015 and 2020, he worked for Credit Suisse as a managing director and deputy head of market risk management. He then spent seven months as chief risk officer for Tandem Money, the parent company of UK challenger bank Tandem Bank, before rejoining Credit Suisse to its head of sustainability risk for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The rebranding of ESG roles to sustainability is well known – as is the institutionalization of the industry, with one recruiter comparing the profession to any other part of a bank’s middle office, such as risk or compliance.

The re-emergence of Credit Suisse people is well known, too – especially at Deutsche Bank. The bank spent late 2022 and 2023 hiring from the beleaguered Swiss bank, and has spent millions adding to its team.

