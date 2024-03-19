Discover your dream Career
Citadel tech hires worked on self-driving cars and at Goldman Sachs

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
2 minute read
What does it take to get an engineering job at Citadel in 2024? There are plenty of paths into Ken Griffin's hedge fund, and two of its recent technology hires highlight this. 

Ali Mirza joined Citadel in New York yesterday as deputy COO of post trade engineering. His previous experience, five and a half years at Credit Suisse, then eight and a half at Goldman Sachs, is fairly standard for a hedge fund hire. For the last three years, Mirza worked on Goldman's technology platform Marquee for the last three years, first as its head of program and then as its COO. 

Citadel's current COO of post trade engineering is Raghav Misra. He spent a similar amount of time in banking with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, but also spent half a decade at Steve Cohen's hedge fund Point72. He, too, is based in New York.

Citadel also hired Daniel Babin in London as a software engineer. Babin's route to Citadel is a bit more unique. He spent 18 months at Russian AI company Yandex, then spent a year working on software for self-driving cars at Sber Automative Technologies. 

This isn't Babin's first foray into finance. He's spent the last two years in the core engineering team of a prop trading firm in Dubai. Evidently, the allure of tax-free income has its limits.

Citadel declined to comment on their arrivals.

Photo by Roberto Nickson on Unsplash

Alex McMurray
