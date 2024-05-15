The fintech still doing big hiring in London is... JPMorgan

JPMorgan's digibank Chase had big plans for 2024. Previous CEO Sanjiv Somani said that the pseudo-fintech team wanted to double its UK headcount by this year back in Septmber 2022 and, while exact figures are elusive, Chase UK and the ICB (international consumer banking) team certainly hasn't let off the accelerator.

JPMorgan currently has 81 open job listings linked to its 'ICBCareer' hashtag, including a number of senior tech roles. These include a head of data, a head of security engineering and products, and a cloud platform engineering lead in London. The ICB also includes Nutmeg, an investment management fintech the bank acquired in 2021; it's not clear which team these hires belong to. Only 17 listings explicitly mention Chase UK.

Chase has also been expanding to Berlin. In the German capital, it's currently hiring for a head of everyday banking, as well as a head of fraud and financial crime. For many of the ICB roles, the bank explicitly asks for applications from "all genders."

The most senior Chase UK hires in 2024 seem to be VPs. Sébastian Wynan joined as a product manager from Boston Consulting Group's tech unit, BCG X. Last month, it hired Rachel Kellett-Clarke, head of card operations at personal finance fintech Cleo, to work on project execution.

JPMorgan certainly seems to be placing a lot of stock in the Chase brand. Last week, it added the Chase Logo to the London skyline by lighting it atop its London office. Chase UK CEO Kuba Fast called it a symbol of "all that is to come as we continue to build our consumer banking business."

