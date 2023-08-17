Goodbye coffee: the fintech CEO making you run in meetings

Think leaving the office (or house if you work remotely) to meet someone for coffee is too much effort? Pray you never have to meet Aram Mughalyan, CEO of web3 freelancing fintech Solidate. If you meet with him, chances are you'll be going for a run together.

"Lunch meetings can be awkward and people aren't their true selves," he says. "When someone is putting in some hard work and sweating, they are more authentic." While its "never too much" exercise for Magalhyan, note that he describes himself as a "shirtless ultramarathoner."

"Running bonds people on a whole different level," he says. If the meeting is bad or unproductive (which can be very likely when you're too out of breath to talk), Magalhyan says, "at least you get a good workout... both people feel like they've accomplished something together."

Combining meetings with exercise isn't quite new in the world of finance. UBS bought a series of top-of-the-line bicycles for bankers to cycle to client meetings with. We presume, however, that those bankers stop pedaling once the meeting has begun.

Photo by Nigel Seah on Unsplash