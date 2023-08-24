Discover your dream Career
"I'm an associate at Goldman Sachs. I don't want to be in the office"

by Euan Francis
17 hours ago
I'm an associate in the investment bank at Goldman Sachs and I'm not a big fan of being in the office five days a week. 

I can see that there are benefits to being in the office very day as an analyst, but once you get to associate and above it makes a lot less sense. At these levels, you need more flexibility.

When you're an associate or VP in banking, you need to be available 24/7 and you have a huge volume of work to do.

Every morning I wake up to between 50 and 100 emails. Sometimes I get stuck at home simply because there's so much urgent work to do. - There's barely time to breathe before 2pm. If we're required in the office five days a week, then work will be dropped. There's an opportunity cost to travelling in for 10am every day. Things will be prioritized and things will suffer. 

Senior executives might argue that people were in the office before the pandemic, but teams are being run much leaner now and deals are coming back. When you're on a live deal, you log off at 2am and then you have calls starting at 8am. Are we expected to come into the office despite this? 

At the same time, the reality of this job is that most of our work is on cross border deals. Our teams are scattered around the globe. Even if I am in the office, most of my work will be on video calls. 

Euan Francis is a pseudonym 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHOREuan Francis Insider Comment
