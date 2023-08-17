Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Fintech Adyen hiked pay during its hiring spree

by Alex McMurray
17 August 2023
2 minute read
Fintech Adyen hiked pay during its hiring spree

Publicly traded payments giant Adyen is not having a good day. After the addition of 551 people resulted in profits missing expectations, its shares fell 20%. But the new employees still seem to be getting a pretty good deal. 

Dutch-based Adyen now employs 3,883 people and paid them a total of €247.3m in wages and salaries the first half of 2023, an average of €65k per head for the six-month period. By comparison, Adyen's smaller workforce earned an average of €52k each last year. 

Adyen is being hit by wage inflation, at an exalted rate of 25%.

Why is this? Most of the headcount increase, around 300 hires, have joined at Adyen's Amsterdam HQ. High paying regions like New York and San Francisco only saw minor headcount increases, of just 14 and 26 employees respectively. 

Adyen is continuing to hire; there are over 200 job listings open on its site. Adyen has placed an emphasis on tech hiring in the past, however technical jobs make up only about a quarter of open listings.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Barclays
Quantitative Analytics
Barclays
New York, United States
DSJ Global
Private Equity Senior Associate
DSJ Global
Miami, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Top Articles
"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

The 'most decorated math Olympiad of all time' worked at Citadel

The 'most decorated math Olympiad of all time' worked at Citadel

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

Related articles

Goodbye coffee: the fintech CEO making you run in meetings
Fintech

Goodbye coffee: the fintech CEO making you run in meetings

17 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-Mercedes Benz fintech IT head joins Singapore crypto firm
Fintech

Ex-Mercedes Benz fintech IT head joins Singapore crypto firm

16 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Coinbase wants remote UK structurers to relocate to Singapore
Fintech

Coinbase wants remote UK structurers to relocate to Singapore

16 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The crypto firm hiring interns and executives in Hong Kong
Fintech

The crypto firm hiring interns and executives in Hong Kong

16 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.