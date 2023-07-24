Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

Fintech Career Fair

by eFinancialCareers
24 July 2023
1 minute read
Fintech Career Fair

The fintech job market is expanding globally, driven by both startups and larger players operating across a wide range of market segments. Fintech as a sector is now a major employer in financial hubs such as London, New York, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Fintech employers, however, are currently facing the same challenge: hiring people with the right mindsets and hard skills to drive their businesses forward in critical job functions such as blockchain development, data science, and software engineering.

To help firms navigate this challenging job market, eFinancialCareers held our inaugural Global Fintech Fair on June 21 and provided recruiters with unique access to thousands of fintech candidates at the pre-application stage.

Full version of this report can be found here.

Browse our next virtual careers events. 

author-card-avatar
AUTHOReFinancialCareers
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Anson McCade
Quantitative Researcher/Trader
Anson McCade
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Graduate Front Office Quant
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Eka Finance
Start Up Asset Management Firm Recruiting Junior Quants/ London
Eka Finance
London, United Kingdom
Itarle
Graduate Quantitative Analyst
Itarle
Hong Kong
Citi
VP - Applications Support Tech Lead Analyst
Citi
Singapore
Citi
Application Support Tech Lead Analyst - VP (SRE)
Citi
Singapore
Top Articles
Hong Kong's tiny high performing hedge funds and how to get hired there

Hong Kong's tiny high performing hedge funds and how to get hired there

The top paying UK fintech is quietly growing a stacked tech team

The top paying UK fintech is quietly growing a stacked tech team

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley CEO studying the human psyche, effacing ego. Senior bankers love working from home

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley CEO studying the human psyche, effacing ego. Senior bankers love working from home

A very slight sign that junior banker hiring might be coming back

A very slight sign that junior banker hiring might be coming back

Tell us where you really want to work in finance....

Tell us where you really want to work in finance....

Related articles

How to email banking MDs and get noticed
Advice

How to email banking MDs and get noticed

9 Aug 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
10 years on, an MBA with enduring value
Advice

10 years on, an MBA with enduring value

8 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"I was an MD at a bank with a weekly burnout therapist"
Advice

"I was an MD at a bank with a weekly burnout therapist"

7 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Investment Banking & Asset Management Virtual Career Event
Advice

Investment Banking & Asset Management Virtual Career Event

2 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.