Financial

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

by Zeno Toulon
3 hours ago
It’s not just the big banks adding managing directors from Credit Suisse. We’ve spotted at least one boutique investment bank grabbing a plate and joining the buffet.

Michael Binetti is the MD in question. He spent over five years with Credit Suisse as a senior analyst, covering retail and digital commerce equities. He’ll be covering the same sector for Evercore in New York as of last week, taking a small promotion in the process – from managing director to senior managing director.

Binetti is far from being the only ex-Credit Suisse face at Evercore. Bloomberg reported in May that Evercore had hired a number of Credit Suisse bankers, including three MDs - Giuseppe Monarchi, Laurence Hainault, and Francesco Gurrieri.

UBS’ plan to cut half of Credit Suisse’s staff has scattered the bank’s staff across the industry, with Deutsche Bank being one of the most prolific interested parties. But that hasn’t stopped the bank’s former staff popping up in private equity (in Miami, no less) and at hedge funds. Nice to see boutiques getting in on the action, we suppose.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
