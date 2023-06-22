Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs loses two MDs to credit firms

by Zeno Toulon
22 June 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs loses two MDs to credit firms

Goldman Sachs has been losing technologists and traders to hedge funds for some time now, but its latest defectors are to private credit. 

Tarik Dalton was an MD and Goldman’s head of leveraged finance research, having joined the bank just two years ago from Silverback Asset Management. He joins Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, a private creditor manager. He’ll be based in Miami for the firm.

P.J. Collins spent 7 years with Goldman and joins AB CarVal, a credit-focused investment manager that was initially founded in 1987 by Cargill, the agricultural company – although the firm is now employee-owned. Collins was an MD in New York at Goldman and will be both at AB CarVal, too.

Any of Goldman’s managing directors could have a target on their back, and it’s not surprising that some are leaving of their own accord. Putting aside their own dissatisfaction with compensation, they are often viewed as unnecessarily expensive as the market is in a downturn.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Global Macro Quantitative Researcher
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Credit Analyst - Hedge Fund
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?

Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?

Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

Related articles

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for
Financial

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too
Financial

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders
Financial

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Hedge fund headhunter: "There is a feeding frenzy for talent"
Financial

Hedge fund headhunter: "There is a feeding frenzy for talent"

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.