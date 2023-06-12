Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Goldman Sachs partner & engineering head joins Capital One

by Alex McMurray
12 June 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs partner & engineering head joins Capital One

Goldman Sachs were extemely keen on Amazon's AWS engineers when they hired Kamlesh Talreja as a partner and co-head of engineering for the bank's asset management division. Now, as Amazon makes cuts to that team, AWS alumni are moving on elsewhere.

Talreja announced that he has joined Capital One yesterday as the credit card issuer's divisional chief information officer and SVP for financial services. He spent just shy of two years at Goldman, but was at Amazon for over 15.

The Seattle based technologist worked in a variety of departments, from the retail team to Prime Video, but spent the bulk of his career there, over five and a half years, at AWS where he was a general manager and P&L and product owner.

Talreja says his new team will be "focused on disrupting and innovating in consumer lending and Auto Finance business model." He also claims to relish the opportunity to bring "humanity, ingenuity and simplicity to banking."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Ra
    Ramiro
    13 June 2023

    When someone takes more than a year to get ready to assume theirs role in a company you'll know what would happen next: a 2 minutes of read article like this one.

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Sr Quant Developer - Python
Manhattan, United States
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Top Articles
Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?

Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?

Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

Related articles

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)
Technology

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
10
like icon
3
BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm
Technology

BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm

29 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face
Technology

UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
2
An ex-Goldman Sachs strat became a partner at a VC firm
Technology

An ex-Goldman Sachs strat became a partner at a VC firm

27 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.