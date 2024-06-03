Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The London hedge fund paying £274k and helping staff with the cost of living crisis

by Sarah Butcher
1 hour ago
2 minute read
The London hedge fund paying £274k and helping staff with the cost of living crisis

When the UK's biggest hedge funds are discussed, a few names tend to crop up repeatedly: Brevan Howard, Marshall Wace, TCI Fund Management, BlueCrest (now Mike Platt's family office) are the main contenders. Flying further beneath the radar, however, is another fund with a reputation for generosity. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here. 

TT International Asset Management, founded by former Fidelity investment director Tim Tacchi, released the latest set of results for its limited company, TT Asset Management Ltd., last week. They reveal that TT International's assets under management fell from $8.6bn in 2022 to $6.7bn in 2023 as a result of "net client outflows' following the retirement of the founding PMs in the midcap team. Since January 2024, that team has instead been run by Nottingham University graduate, Jack Miller, who's presumably under some pressure to make amends.

TT's latest accounts also reveal that the fund spent £33m ($42m) of its £45m revenues paying its 105 staff last year. This included pensions and social security costs, along with retention payments relating to its acquisition by SMBC in 2020. When spending on wages, salaries and bonuses alone are split out, TT International Limited pays an average of £274k per head. Senior portfolio managers are given additional payments as members of the partnership.

Despite this, TT says it's helping its employees cope financially in difficult times. Last year, it introduced Octopus Money "with the intention to help with the cost of living crisis and employees [sic] budgeting." It also ran Life Sized Monopoly and Crystal Maze team building events. 

After spending over 70% of its revenues paying staff last year, TT International Asset Management made a £3.7m loss. This compared to a profit £6.7m in 2022.

Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
The London hedge fund paying £274k and helping staff with the cost of living crisis

The London hedge fund paying £274k and helping staff with the cost of living crisis

How to get a job in asset management

How to get a job in asset management

London fintech Monzo hired over 700 employees and average salaries rose 15%

London fintech Monzo hired over 700 employees and average salaries rose 15%

Hedge fund Jain Global hires a 27-year Credit Suisse front office veteran

Hedge fund Jain Global hires a 27-year Credit Suisse front office veteran

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan says it's using AI for all these things once done by humans. The attainability (or not) of a Citadel internship

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan says it's using AI for all these things once done by humans. The attainability (or not) of a Citadel internship

Latest Jobs
New Development Bank
Chief, Loan and Treasury Back Office (Based in Shanghai, China)
New Development Bank
Johannesburg, South Africa
New Development Bank
Senior Professional, Strategy and Policies (Based in Shanghai, China)
New Development Bank
Johannesburg, South Africa
London Stock Exchange Group
Lead Research Analyst (Portuguese language)
London Stock Exchange Group
Cape Town, South Africa
London Stock Exchange Group
Lead Research Analyst (Portuguese language)
London Stock Exchange Group
Cape Town, South Africa
LevelUp
Credit Structurer
LevelUp
Cape Town, South Africa
Wehunt
AUDIT & ASSURANCE EQUITY PARTNER – RESPONSABILE UFFICIO DI ROMA
Wehunt
Rome, Italy

Related articles

Hedge fund Jain Global hires a 27-year Credit Suisse front office veteran
Financial

Hedge fund Jain Global hires a 27-year Credit Suisse front office veteran

3 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Back in the office, some Citi people are having issues with seating
Financial

Back in the office, some Citi people are having issues with seating

31 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
MD who left Goldman Sachs five years ago reappears in big job at TD Securities
Financial

MD who left Goldman Sachs five years ago reappears in big job at TD Securities

31 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Citi’s boring reorganisation made it a pleasanter place to work. If you’ve lost your mojo at Goldman Sachs, try moving to Citadel Securities
Financial

Morning Coffee: Citi’s boring reorganisation made it a pleasanter place to work. If you’ve lost your mojo at Goldman Sachs, try moving to Citadel Securities

31 May 2024
comment icon
3
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.