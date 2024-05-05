Stifel sex with cleaner claims follow complaints and exits of senior women

Citigroup's senior equities professionals must be breathing a sigh of relief. Following complaints about the culture in their own business, something far worse has surfaced at Stifel Europe.

Various major news sources have reported today that two people at Stifel have been fired - a senior and a junior trader - after they were discovered to have had "sexual liaisons with the same office cleaner" both "in the toilets and other locations within the building at night."

The encounters were reportedly discovered after senior staff at Stifel launched an investigation and scrutinized CCTV footage. Eithne O’Leary, the female president of Stifel Europe, has reportedly ordered an investigation and the bank has embarked upon an attempt to ensure the workforce understands its cultural values. Stifel's head of diversity explains some of these in a video accompanied by empowering music here.

The Times reports that the incidents were discovered several months ago and that one of those involved left immediately after findings of misconduct, while the other is in a "legal process" over his firing.

In the UK, individuals who are not considered "fit and proper" are prohibited from occupying senior and certified roles by the Financial Conduct Authority. However, it's not uncommon for senior bankers and traders accused of poor behaviour to resign from their roles before investigations take place, thereby avoiding regulatory scrutiny.

Stifel's salacious activities follow complaints that the culture at the mid-market bank and brokerage firm is poor and that senior women have been leaving. In the past year, Caroline Gulliver, a senior equity research analyst left for an investor relations firm, Ramona Racz, an MD in distressed debt sourcing and sales left for Fidera, and Kamilini (Gavender) Hull, head of growth capital Europe, left for Investec.