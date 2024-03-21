Discover your dream Career
Revolut executive who loves the boss is unexpectedly leaving

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Revolut executive who loves the boss is unexpectedly leaving

Last month, Revolut's head of corporate communications Michael Bodansky took to the world of podcasting to sing the praises of working under Nik Storonsky & co at Revolut. Shortly after doing so, however, he's left the London fintech, and his next destination isn't clear.

Bodansky's social media profiles show he stopped working at Revolut this month, having joined the company two years ago from Barclays, where he was a VP. While the exact date of his departure is unknown, an anonymous tip suggests he left within the first week of March.

On the Spin Unspun podcast, Bodansky lauded Storonsky's active role in the company. He called him very "present" in its operations, creating a top-down culture. He also mentioned the oft-cited adage about the fintech: "we don't always want people to stay at Revolut forever," and has now lived up to it.

Bodansky doesn't make clear what his next move will be. He also mentioned in the podcast that Revolut is a "training ground" for founders, and has said audacious founders have often been the reason behind him moving companies; perhaps another Revolut alumnus has stolen him for their own venture. He's not the only high-profile departure recently. Revolut's algorithmic trading head Anton Pasiechnikov left at a similar time. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Dima Pechurin on Unsplash

Alex McMurray
