"Coding in C++ often feels like creating a monster"

People love to debate the merits of C++. But in a business context, there are some situations where C++ is almost never the answer. It's extremely hard to write good C++ in an environment which constantly changes its requirements.

Large C++ codebases are often patched together by various people who've worked on it over the years. In theory, the code should be the documentation; it should be easy to understand, but it rarely is. This means it's hard and tedious to add new features to existing C++ code.

Why? The development time of C++ is pretty long, mainly due to the compilation, and you're afforded little time. With short deadlines, you usually build an MVP (minimum viable product); these are not only put into production too soon, but the business will then ask for changes. You patch it and patch it, eventually creating a monster. Nobody understands why the code is the way it is, and it needs a complete rewrite. Any senior software engineer will have been in this situation before.

This isn't a problem unique to C++, but the language is much more susceptible to it. Given the language's lengthy development time, people look for shortcuts to save time any way they can. Usually, those people leave the company... and everything collapses.

This, in addition to the personal ways in which each coder writes C++, makes it extremely hard to identify issues early. C++ coders tend to target the 'beauty' of the code rather than the 'service'. This creates a lot of unnecessary complexity, and more issues in the long term.

That being said, I don't think we have something better that can replace C++ yet. Maybe one day... 😔

