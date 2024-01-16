Discover your dream Career
Morgan Stanley's most loyal employees are top software engineers

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Oftentimes, a tech job in banking can be a stepping stone to bigger things, like a job at a hedge fund or high-paying startup. At Morgan Stanley, however, senior engineers appear to see it as a long term gig.

The following chart from today's Q4 Morgan Stanley earnings presentation suggests that senior engineers at the firm are some of the most loyal, second only to members of the operating committee. 

The bank said it has a "world-class technology and infrastructure" team with 99 leaders that have 16 years spent at the bank each on average. The bank's 2,320 managing directors aren't quite as committed and spend just 14 years there on average. 

It's not clear who Morgan Stanley's 99 leaders are, but they presumably include the bank's "distinguished engineers."  It had 60 of these in 2022, and appears to have been building the group since.

This doesn't mean everyone stays forever. One of the group's most tenured employees, Allison Gorman Nachtigal, left after 33 years last August to join Microsoft. She was head of the bank's cloud center of excellence.

Likewise, this doesn't mean late arrivals can't make it all the way up. Christine Tu instead spent 23 years at Merril Lynch, joining Morgan Stanley in 2019 and becoming distinguished just 3 years later alongside Gorman Nachtigal. Trevor Brosnan meanwhile joined the firm as a distinguished engineer from the off; the former CTO of payments fintech Plastiq joined in 2019 as global head of technology strategy, architecture and modernization.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
