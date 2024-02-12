Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs MD leaves for TMT investor relations, again

by Zeno Toulon
7 hours ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs MD leaves for TMT investor relations, again

With IPOs less plentiful than they used to be, equity research roles are less secure than before. Senior equity researchers are still making a break, and the obvious places to escape to are the firms they covered as analysts. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Brett Feldman, a managing director and telecoms analyst at Goldman Sachs in New York, has left for AT&T, the telecoms company, where he'll be head of investor relations. Feldman spent 10 years at Goldman and covered AT&T among his stocks. He last gave it a buy rating.

Feldman is far from the only equity analyst – or Goldmanite – to go into investor relations. IBM’s head of investor relations, Olympia McNerney, joined the company from Goldman’s ECM team in New York. Investor relations also been a popular work destination for former Credit Suisse analysts.

Investor relations isn’t for everyone, though. An equity researcher on our website strongly recommended against moving into the field, citing both the pay cut involved as well as the sales aspect of it. “Equity researchers are better than that,” he told us.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mason Blake
Global Equity Analyst
Mason Blake
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Quantamental Analyst | 60+ Billion Global Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Hong Kong
Infore Capital Management
Equity Analyst (3 positions)
Infore Capital Management
Hong Kong
Trinity Search Limited
Equity Research Senior Analyst / Associate | Buy-Side
Trinity Search Limited
Hong Kong
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Investment Professional, Industrials/Energy/Oil & Gas, Global Private Equity Firm, Abu Dhabi, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
IGNITE RECRUITMENT HONG KONG LIMITED
Private Equity - Portfolio Monitoring Associate – Toptier Buyside
IGNITE RECRUITMENT HONG KONG LIMITED
Hong Kong
Top Articles
Rothschild's cuts reached Canada, and Redburn has a new CEO

Rothschild's cuts reached Canada, and Redburn has a new CEO

Goldman Sachs MD leaves for TMT investor relations, again

Goldman Sachs MD leaves for TMT investor relations, again

Apollo Global hired 350 people last year. "It's a super nice, low-ego place now"

Apollo Global hired 350 people last year. "It's a super nice, low-ego place now"

How to get a job in venture capital in 2024

How to get a job in venture capital in 2024

M&A bankers waiting for jobs to thaw: "Still a lot of hiring freezes out there"

M&A bankers waiting for jobs to thaw: "Still a lot of hiring freezes out there"

Related articles

Rothschild's cuts reached Canada, and Redburn has a new CEO
Financial

Rothschild's cuts reached Canada, and Redburn has a new CEO

12 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Apollo Global hired 350 people last year. "It's a super nice, low-ego place now"
Financial

Apollo Global hired 350 people last year. "It's a super nice, low-ego place now"

12 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
M&A bankers waiting for jobs to thaw: "Still a lot of hiring freezes out there"
Financial

M&A bankers waiting for jobs to thaw: "Still a lot of hiring freezes out there"

12 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Surprise: Goldman Sachs bankers are most satisfied with their lifestyles
Financial

Surprise: Goldman Sachs bankers are most satisfied with their lifestyles

12 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.