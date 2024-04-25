Lazard's "crazy" hiring also seems to be paying off

It's not just Deutsche Bank that's been practicing the art of adding staff to grow revenues. Lazard has embarked upon a similar path. Today's Lazard results, suggest it's working there too.

Lazard doesn't break out its headcount on a quarterly basis, but in line with chief executive Peter Orszag's intention of adding 10 new managing directors (MDs) a year (net), Lazard has been hiring. In the past few months, it's added Adam Cady from Bank of America for large cap sponsor coverage, Charles Noel-Johnson, Jason New and Kevin Glodowski for restructuring and Ali Syed from Citi to cover sovereign wealth funds.

Given that Lazard MDs are on salaries of $400k+ and that even average individuals there have been known to earn $500k all-in, you might think Lazard's profits would be dented by this hiring. But the jaws are positive.

In the first quarter, revenues at Lazard rose 40% year-on-year, operating expenses rose 23% and profits went from a $22m loss to a $36m profit.

Suddenly, Orszag's growth strategy, previously dubbed "crazy," seems entirely sane.

Lazard is hiring still. Orszag wants to use all the new MDs to double revenues by 2030. If they continue to generate new business at the current rate, this target will be hit five years ahead of time.

