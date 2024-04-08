Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
A senior FX salesperson at JPMorgan in London disappeared

by Sarah Butcher
1 hour ago
2 minute read
A senior FX salesperson at JPMorgan in London disappeared

Madjid Touabi had a good run at JPMorgan, but now it's over. 

Touabi, who had been with JPMorgan since at least 2007 according to the FCA Register, has disappeared. JPMorgan declined to comment on his whereabouts. 

Touabi, who ran emerging markets sales for JPMorgan in London, was promoted to managing director in April 2021 and seems to have spent his entire career working in the City. 

It's not clear where he's going next or whether his exit was intended. His popularity at JPMorgan does not appear to have been universal. 

JPMorgan is in the process of tweaking the investment bank following the disappearance of Vis Raghavan. So far the cuts have focused on changes to the investment banking side of the business, where it seems that friends of Vis are slipping away to other things. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Florian Schmetz on Unsplash

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
