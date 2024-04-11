JPMorgan bankers are wondering who else might follow Vis Raghavan to Citi

Vis Raghavan may not have been the most popular person at JPMorgan, but he had his chums there. And now that he's gone to Citi, people at JPMorgan are wondering who might join him.

The wondering is particularly ponderous in London, where Raghavan spent most of his 25-year career and was head of the investment bank in EMEA from 2017.

Raghavan's closest JPMorgan colleagues were in equity capital markets (ECM). This is where he cut his teeth, having initially joined from Lehman to head JPMorgan's equity-linked and derivatives capital markets business for Europe and Asia in 2000. JPM appointed him head of European ECM in 2004.

Some members of Raghavan's inner circle are already leaving. Achintya Mangla is understood to have been one of Raghavan's closest colleagues. Mangla was briefly head of equity capital markets at JPMorgan. He was appointed to the role in 2022 after spending most of his career in London, working in ECM alongside Raghavan. However, now that Raghavan's gone, Mangla is going too. JPMorgan announced his exit last week and declined to comment further. It's not clear whether he will turn up at Citi with Vis; it's certainly possible.

Raghavan won't arrive at JPMorgan until later this summer, but sources at JPMorgan say eyes are now on Raghavan's other favourites. They include the likes of Ina De and Klaus Hessberger, JPMorgan's global co-heads of the strategic investors and financial sponsors group. Both are based in London, but were given global roles late last year.

JPMorgan's investment bank is now run by Filippo Gori, who joined the bank in 1999 and has spent much of his career in Asia. Popular internally, Gori is expected to make the bank more collegiate in the future.

