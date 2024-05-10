Who’s the best recruiter you’ve worked with? Show them some love!

We at eFinancialCareers are pretty proud of our (mostly annual) Ideal Employer report.

We had over 7,500 responses to our survey, and they led to our report on perceptions of the fairest, highest paying, and all-around best employers in the industry.

Now we want to run the same thing for recruiters.

If you have an opinion on the best recruiters and recruitment firms in the industry, we'd love you to share it with us by clicking on the link below. This is your opportunity to bring some transparency to an often maligned and sometimes shadowy industry. If there are recruiters doing good work, we'd love to know.

We'll share your appreciation in our first Ideal Recruiter Report, due this summer!

