"I'm a banking recruiter and I'm horrified by the treatment of candidates"

I'm an in-house recruiter for an investment bank, and I would like to apologize for the actions of my peers.

I talk a lot to candidates, and I've come to realize that a lot of recruiters are quite brutal in their approach. Ghosting candidates seem to have become the norm in the banking industry.

I had no idea it was this bad. - I knew it that ghosting candidates happened, but not that it was the norm. In fact, candidates tell me that unless they have a stellar (read: sellable) profile, all that recruiters want to do now is to have an initial conversation. Once they realize a candidate's profile may not get anywhere, they simply stop replying to the candidate's emails!

I'm not sure why this happens, but apparently it's standard. I hear that all recruiters do it, from leading headhunters to major firms.

It didn't use to be like this. When I worked at a recruitment firm a while ago, I always made sure to go back to the rejected candidates and drop an email to say they didn't fit - even if just a one-liner. It's not difficult.

I feel sorry for candidates, but I'm not sure how to change the status quo. In recruitment, the human-connection is really a key factor! One candidate even suggested that the recruitment industry needs to be regulated to prevent such rampant ghosting of candidates.

Matthew Hart is a pseudonym

