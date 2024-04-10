Discover your dream Career
Pay

Singapore banking pay is becoming more miserable versus Hong Kong's

by Zeno Toulon
9 hours ago
2 minute read
Singapore banking pay is becoming more miserable versus Hong Kong's

APAC’s bankers, on paper, had a pretty flat year for bonuses, our 2024 salary and bonus report showed, but those numbers hide a story of two very different cities.

Our report was based on the 6,000 responses we received to our survey which ran earlier this year. We queried financial services professionals in all corners of the industry, all corners of the world, and all levels of seniority.

The 0.2% average increase in bonuses across the Asia Pacific region concealed a big disparity between the trend for bonuses in Hong Kong and Singapore. Hong Kong bonuses rose in 2023; Singaporean bonuses fell.

Hong Kong bankers had a very strong year in terms of compensation. From a 60% increase in bonus for vice presidents (VPs) to a 19% increase for junior ranks (analysts and associates), all tiers of the Hong Kong finance hierarchy somewhat unexpectedly enjoyed higher bonuses than the previous year.

Singapore bankers had a very different experience. VPs and directors in the city saw year-on-year bonus declines of 39% and 36% respectively, the harshest falls in the region. Junior and senior Singaporean bankers were more protected from the falls, posting just 2% and 1% falls on average, respectively.

One tech VP in Singapore said that, in terms of workload, he was “performing a director’s role,” including extended work schedules that included weekends. “No one in their right mind would do this job given the workload and schedule,” he said. He also recommended his employer bump him up to director level or give him a 20% pay increase.

