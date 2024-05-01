Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Hedge fund Eisler Capital is in a dispute with a headhunter

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
3 minute read
Hedge fund Eisler Capital is in a dispute with a headhunter

Eisler Capital, the smallish multistrategy hedge fund with aspirations to be much bigger, is hiring people. But it probably won't be using search firm Monroe Partners to do it.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

According to a court case filed in March, Monroe Partners is suing Eisler for breach of contract. Monroe declined to comment and Eisler didn't respond to a request to elaborate, but we presume that Monroe Partners placed one or more people at Eisler and that Eisler has not paid, or thinks that payment is not relevant. 

Speaking off the record, one hedge fund professional says 'payment not relevant situations' typically occur when a portfolio manager moves to a hedge fund and then leaves again, either through their own volition, or not. Alternatively, the individual may never turn up at all, but the hedge fund may still be expected to pay a finder's fee. 

Last year, there were various claims that people were joining Eisler and then leaving again after falling out with Eisler's "marmite" deputy chief investment officer Sam Wisnia. Wisnia has also been described as "extremely inquisitive and bright," 'brilliant and fair." Similarly, Eisler COO Chris Milner has described the fund as "intellectually honest" and "focused on meritocracy."

Eisler doesn't appear to have performed well in the early months of this year. A Bloomberg article in early April put its March returns at 0.3% and its Q1 returns as flat. The firm is thought to dedicate a comparatively large proportion of its capital to basis trades, which have been struggling this year.

Eisler Capital is, however, hiring. In February, the FT said it wanted to hire 25 portfolio managers this year. It was subsequently spied hiring a PM from Balyasny. However, Eisler has also continued to be afflicted by swift exits. Ying Zhang, a former associate investment officer at Rokos and trader at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs spent 10 months there before leaving for Millennium this April. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by David Clode on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Mi
    Milan Gill
    2 hours ago

    I interviewed with Eisler about a year ago. The first stage was with their CTO. My background was Rust/C++. He asked me questions about the internal workings of Python, which of course I had no background in. When I did not know the answers, he started laughing at me and insulting me. It's not the worst interview I've ever had. That would be Squarepoint.

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years

Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years

The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street

The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

Morning Coffee: Banks and hedge funds don’t care about non-competes. The enormous overhang of mediocre consultants earning $325k

Morning Coffee: Banks and hedge funds don’t care about non-competes. The enormous overhang of mediocre consultants earning $325k

Top Articles
Hedge fund Eisler Capital is in a dispute with a headhunter

Hedge fund Eisler Capital is in a dispute with a headhunter

Carlyle's compensation change worked very well for its private equity professionals

Carlyle's compensation change worked very well for its private equity professionals

What is the front office, middle office, and back office of a bank?

What is the front office, middle office, and back office of a bank?

JPMorgan hired Hudson River's head of client market making

JPMorgan hired Hudson River's head of client market making

Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer

Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer

Recommended Jobs
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Researcher - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Junior Quantitative Researcher
Anson McCade
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quantitative Developer C++/ Python - London- World-Leading Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
ParagonAlpha
Quant Trading Developer (C++/Python)
ParagonAlpha
London, United Kingdom
OCR Alpha
C++/Python Quant Developer – Greenfield Project – Multi Strat Hedge Fund
OCR Alpha
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quant Developer (Python/C++)- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Inside Eisler Capital: the ambitious hedge fund where you may not last
Financial

Inside Eisler Capital: the ambitious hedge fund where you may not last

2 Jun 2023
comment icon
4
like icon
2
JPMorgan hired Hudson River's head of client market making
Financial

JPMorgan hired Hudson River's head of client market making

1 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer
Financial

Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer

1 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best
Financial

Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best

1 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.