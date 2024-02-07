Discover your dream Career
Hackerrank testing booms for Python and C++, but not Java

by Alex McMurray
9 hours ago
It's been a tough market for engineers looking for new jobs, but data from coding-test platform HackerRank's recent developer skills report suggests opportunities are growing... depending on your programming language of choice.

New test creations on the platform, which is used by banks like Goldman Sachs to hire developers (especially interns and entry level roles), are up 58% since last July. This either means that there are more jobs out there, or existing jobs that weren't using Hackerrank have begun to do so. Either way, it means more opportunities for developers to demonstrate their proficiency.

It's not all good news, though. Test invitations are up by 86%, meaning that there are more people taking each test. Chances are, your opposition will be using AI in their code too. The report says 76% of respondents actively use ChatGPT at work, while 35% use GitHub Copilot. AI test creations more than doubled in the past year, too.

Test creations aren't increasing uniformly, though. For Java developers... they are falling. Despite still being the most in-demand programming language on the platform, monthly test creations in the programming language fell by 47%.

So who's getting all those new tests? From the looks of it, Python and C++ engineers. The former had only 32% of Java's test numbers in 2022, but that number jumped to 74% in 2023. C++ meanwhile overtook SQL as the third most demanded programming language on the platform.

