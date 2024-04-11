$45bn fintech hires a generative AI executive in Chicago

It's not just banks and hedge funds hiring people to work with generative AI. As part of $45bn payments fintech Adyen's US expansion, it has hired a new VP of product to work with the technology in its growing Chicago office.

Keith Munns announced this week he was joining Adyen as VP of Product for its generative AI/data platform. Munns joins from e-bike provider Lime, where he was head of product management. Munns began his career as a field chemist, but rose to prominence during a seven-year stint at Amazon, where he became a senior manager in technical product management. In his announcement this week he said he was "immediately drawn to Adyen's culture and relentless push to innovate."

In Adyen's Amsterdam HQ, it's also hiring Gen AI specialists. Alex Egg joined as a staff data scientist from Meta, where he spent two years working on LLMs. He also held senior data science and research roles at GrubHub and eBay respectively.

Adyen's generative AI team isn't hiring too many people just yet, however. The only open listing on its site is a DevOps engineer in Madrid.

