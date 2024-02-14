Discover your dream Career
The best dating apps to find yourself a banker bf

by Zeno Toulon
19 minutes ago
2 minute read
If you’re looking for bankers to date (either because you are one or because you’re looking to marry rich – hey, we’re not judging), we know where to find them.

We asked the 1,000 respondents to our lifestyle survey which dating apps they use, and it seems that bankers who are on dating apps prefer Bumble, by quite some margin, with Hinge and Tinder also containing a sizable proportion. If you’re lucky, you might catch one on OkCupid, Match, or the niche high-profile networking app Raya.

However, respondents also said they were pretty sick of the experience of using these apps.

One Canadian banker said that people “hide behind the screen” on apps, making the quality of exchanges shallow; another young user (a Singaporean) said that the majority of her matches “were not engaging” to talk to. “Boring matches”, she called them.

Others have tempered their expectations and, for lack of better term, given up. “I have low expectations,” said a London-based young female respondent working in debt capital markets. “If I was looking for something more serious than casual dating, I would find it awful.” Ouch.

Not everyone is so negative, however. A private equity associate in London said that he “really enjoyed” using Hinge, and that as well as seeing someone from it. He said he had also made friends via the app for the last few years.

 

Zeno Toulon
