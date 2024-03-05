Citi offering $300k salaries for new Generative AI team in New York

If you're looking for the most exciting generative AI jobs in finance, you've likely got your eye on Citi. It's got a number of teams working with the technology and one of them is beginning to build out a New York contingent.

Citi's common platform engineering team is looking for "founding member[s] of the team creating the Generative AI platform for Citi." It's recruiting a VP, SVP and director in the New York office, with the director being an in-office/resident role, and the other two being hybrid positions.

Citi's new AI jobs have the potential to pay quite highly. The VP can earn a salary of up to $213.5k, the SVP can earn $265k and the director can earn up to $300k. That's before bonuses.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

The bank describes its team as a "startup within Citi" and as a result expects even the managers on the team to be active coders. Technologies mentioned in the listing include Python, Java and Go.

The Gen AI team at Citi has already brought in a director in the UK this year. In January, it hired Alberto Romero, CTO of InsurTech AI firm Humn, to work in Gen AI platform engineering. Citi likely focused on UK hiring first due to proximity to head of engineering and architecture David Griffiths.

If you're looking for AI tools already in use at the bank, you could also try JPMorgan. It recently announced that its AI-powered cash flow management tool reduced manual work by up to 90%.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)