Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Citadel Securities is still hiring from banks for its credit business

by Sarah Butcher
6 hours ago
2 minute read
Citadel Securities is still hiring from banks for its credit business

Bonuses may have been announced at most US banks, but they have yet to be paid. European banks like Barclays and HSBC, however, don't announce until next month.

This is not preventing Citadel Securities from hiring from Barclays and HSBC pre-bonuses.

Citadel Securities has added two new salespeople in New York to its new credit business: Matt Amalfitano joined from HSBC; Allyson Ehrlickman joined from Barclays. Ehrlickman is comparatively junior, having graduated in 2019. Amalfitano began his career at Nomura in 2011 and previously worked for Goldman and Bank of America. 

Citadel Securities is building a credit market making business to compete with banks. It launched US investment grade market making last June and is planning to expand into high yield bonds this year. 

Amalfitano and Ehrlickman will support the high touch credit trading team. Two other salespeople, David Moe, and Jack McKillip were hired from Morgan Stanley and Bank of America respectively last year. 

Speaking to Bloomberg last year, Shyam Rajan, global head of fixed income, at Citadel Securities said: “Our philosophy is to attract the top talent in every seat across every market we enter. That’s what makes the most compelling platform.”

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Eric Prouzet on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
