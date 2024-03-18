Goldman Sachs MD that left for hedge fund Bridgewater Associates comes home

Many Goldman Sachs MDs leave for hedge funds, but Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates is rarely their destination. The fund, which has a somewhat infamous culture, brought Yuriy Podoshev to be a director of engineering in late 2022, but now he's going back to Goldman Sachs.

Podoshev's last role at Goldman was global head of loans engineering. His new role at Goldman is global head of engineering for the private bank. Podoshev doesn't disclose the work he was doing at Bridgewater, but during that time he obtained certifications in cloud tech, deep-learning and generative AI.

Due to Dalio's departure, the culture at Bridgewater was already moving away from its divisive "radical transparency" when Podoshev joined, but it's run into some new problems as of late. Replacement CEO Nir Bar Dea has been accused of favoritism and discrimination after his former romantic partner received a promotion, according to Bloomberg.

When Podoshev joined Bridgewater, we noted that around 30% of Bridgewater employees left after 18 months. He leaves after 17, narrowly beating the buzzer.

