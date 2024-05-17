Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Barclays' up-and-coming 28-year-old trader quit unexpectedly for something very different

by Sarah Butcher
12 minutes ago
2 minute read
Barclays' up-and-coming 28-year-old trader quit unexpectedly for something very different

Stefano Murdaca might have been expected to stay at Barclays. Since joining the British bank as a summer intern five years ago, sources say he'd distinguished himself and was seen as up-and-coming talent on the European government bond (EGB) trading desk.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Not anymore. Murdaca has quit Barclays. He has also quit banking.

Instead of moving to a hedge fund or to one of the various banks hiring EGB traders, Murdaca has made the unexpected decision to join Dekko ISHO Venture Capital, a venture capital firm that describes itself as "the leading institutional investor of Bangladesh." 

He's joining in Q3 and will spend this summer "recharging". When in Bangladesh, Murdaca also plans to found a green start-up to focus on organic issues like waste recycling. He describes his time at Barclays as "amazing" but says a former university friend with links to Bangladesh approached him with the new opportunities and that he decided it was time for a "new adventure."

Murdaca's exit appears to have caused ripples on Barclays' EGB desk where there are complaints of poor bonuses last year. "It seems that opportunities in emerging markets are becoming more and more attractive relatively against traditional finance jobs," says one insider. 

A report last week from Deloitte said that 62% of Millennials and Gen Z have pressured their employers to take action on the climate. Barclays is a big financer of fossil fuels. 

Murdaca said mitigating climate change was a consideration in his decision to move to Bangladesh. "Waste management is a huge problem for the planet and I believe that it’s everyone’s responsibility to take an active part in fighting it, as well as fighting other major environmental issues such as climate change and more broadly moving to a more sustainable future for the generations to come." 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Federico Fioravanti on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Barclays' up-and-coming 28-year-old trader quit unexpectedly for something very different

Barclays' up-and-coming 28-year-old trader quit unexpectedly for something very different

Morning Coffee: Big Four manager with lifestyle aspirations unhappy with firing, 24-year-old trader's incriminating search history

Morning Coffee: Big Four manager with lifestyle aspirations unhappy with firing, 24-year-old trader's incriminating search history

The "extremely kind" new hedge fund with an ex-Citadel founder has been hiring

The "extremely kind" new hedge fund with an ex-Citadel founder has been hiring

Now Citi's managing directors are being deprived of their executive assistants

Now Citi's managing directors are being deprived of their executive assistants

The qualifications you need to get a job and get ahead as an investment banker

The qualifications you need to get a job and get ahead as an investment banker

Latest Jobs
London Stock Exchange Group
Lead Research Analyst (Portuguese language)
London Stock Exchange Group
Cape Town, South Africa
London Stock Exchange Group
Lead Research Analyst (Portuguese language)
London Stock Exchange Group
Cape Town, South Africa
London Stock Exchange Group
Sanctions Quality Management Analyst
London Stock Exchange Group
Cape Town, South Africa
LevelUp
Credit Structurer
LevelUp
Cape Town, South Africa
Investment Manager / Associate - Private Equity
C C Consortium Management Limited
London, United Kingdom
Bauer Kaiser & Co. Ltd
Team Head, Business Planning, Unsecured Lending
Bauer Kaiser & Co. Ltd
Hong Kong

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Big Four manager with lifestyle aspirations unhappy with firing, 24-year-old trader's incriminating search history
Financial

Morning Coffee: Big Four manager with lifestyle aspirations unhappy with firing, 24-year-old trader's incriminating search history

17 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Now Citi's managing directors are being deprived of their executive assistants
Financial

Now Citi's managing directors are being deprived of their executive assistants

16 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
32-year-old star ex-Goldman Sachs trader poached by hedge fund Balyasny one week into job
Financial

32-year-old star ex-Goldman Sachs trader poached by hedge fund Balyasny one week into job

16 May 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Rothschild's junior bankers berated for 10.30am arrival after working until 4am
Financial

Rothschild's junior bankers berated for 10.30am arrival after working until 4am

16 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.