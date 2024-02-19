Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

It's time! The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary & bonus survey is live

by eFinancialCareers
7 hours ago
2 minute read
It's time! The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary & bonus survey is live

Bonus sucked? Don’t worry, you’re not the only one.

2023 was a rough year for the financial services industry. No one needs to be told that. But that doesn’t mean that everyone is feeling the pain equally.

Once again, we're running our annual salary and bonus survey so that you can gauge where you stand. Last year we had over 3,500 respondents working in front, middle and back office jobs across the industry globally, on both the buy-side and the sell-side. This year we'd love to have more. 

Our salary & bonus report, which will be based on the data submitted by you (and others) will be published later this quarter and bring much needed transparency on pay across the industry. Keep an eye out!

CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE THE EFINANCIALCAREERS SALARY & BONUS SURVEY 2024

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHOReFinancialCareers Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank CEO's ethereal presence in meetings. How to get promoted early at Morgan Stanley

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank CEO's ethereal presence in meetings. How to get promoted early at Morgan Stanley

Morning Coffee: The Citigroup cost-cutter encouraging people to stop managing-up. Goldman Sachs' partner party is coming

Morning Coffee: The Citigroup cost-cutter encouraging people to stop managing-up. Goldman Sachs' partner party is coming

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

Grumbling at HSBC as people cut before bonuses

Grumbling at HSBC as people cut before bonuses

UBS announced bonuses and there was some sadness

UBS announced bonuses and there was some sadness

Top Articles
Stripe employees being tempted away by flashy AI jobs at OpenAI and Anthropic

Stripe employees being tempted away by flashy AI jobs at OpenAI and Anthropic

Want a banking internship? Here's how diversity organizations could help

Want a banking internship? Here's how diversity organizations could help

David Solomon's Goldman Sachs pay rise a source of incredulity for some at the firm

David Solomon's Goldman Sachs pay rise a source of incredulity for some at the firm

Bank that paid bad bonuses also offered big salary increases to juniors

Bank that paid bad bonuses also offered big salary increases to juniors

Fintechs happier to hire B players on small salaries in 2024

Fintechs happier to hire B players on small salaries in 2024

Recommended Jobs
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Investment Professional, Industrials/Energy/Oil & Gas, Global Private Equity Firm, Abu Dhabi, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Vice President - European Direct Lending / Private Credit
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Senior Investment Professional, Industrials/Energy Direct Investments, SWF, Abu Dhabi, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Oxford Knight
Head of Technology (Portfolio Management)- Tech-Driven Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
CICC
Sales Trader (EU/US market)
CICC
Hong Kong
Selby Jennings
TMT M&A - Analyst/Associate - London
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

David Solomon's Goldman Sachs pay rise a source of incredulity for some at the firm
Pay

David Solomon's Goldman Sachs pay rise a source of incredulity for some at the firm

19 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Bank that paid bad bonuses also offered big salary increases to juniors
Pay

Bank that paid bad bonuses also offered big salary increases to juniors

19 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Traders are departing BNP Paribas in anticipation of bonus disappointment
Pay

Traders are departing BNP Paribas in anticipation of bonus disappointment

19 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The successful London traders receiving £2k cash bonuses
Pay

The successful London traders receiving £2k cash bonuses

16 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.