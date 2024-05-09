Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Bank CEO shares optimal amount of sleep: "5 hours, functional but cranky"

by Sarah Butcher
27 minutes ago
2 minute read
Bank CEO shares optimal amount of sleep: "5 hours, functional but cranky"

What is the appropriate amount of sleep when you have a demanding job in banking? Our recent lifestyle survey suggested the average person working in financial services gets 6.72 hours a night, with people aged between 31-35 being the most sleep-deprived (6.56 hours a night) and people aged between 36-40 being the most sleep-indulged (6.8 hours a night).

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Writing on Instagram, Richard Handler, CEO of Jefferies, says seven hours' sleep is "perfection." Five hours' sleep means he's "functional but cranky." Six hours' sleep is "decent but not ideal." Eight hours means he has too much energy. More than eight hours means he's ill.

Handler's comments come after he donated $10k to the fund for Leo Lukenas, the Bank of America associate who died last Thursday. There have been suggestions that Lukenas worked long hours prior to his death. However, these have not been substantiated and he died of natural causes. 

Writing on Instagram in March, Handler said young people in banking must ultimately own their working hours. "You must take control of your own life choices," he admonished. "Nobody else can or will do it for you. Businesses will allow you to work non-stop if you allow unfair demands, guilt, imposter syndrome or an 'over respect for authority' to rule your life."

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Bank CEO shares optimal amount of sleep: "5 hours, functional but cranky"

Bank CEO shares optimal amount of sleep: "5 hours, functional but cranky"

Morning Coffee: Bank which used to pay as well as Goldman Sachs is demoting MDs. Rebellious junior bankers want MDs punished for long working hours

Morning Coffee: Bank which used to pay as well as Goldman Sachs is demoting MDs. Rebellious junior bankers want MDs punished for long working hours

"My managing director is a sociopathic bully with a possible drug issue"

"My managing director is a sociopathic bully with a possible drug issue"

Citi's new rates trading MD comes from a hedge fund

Citi's new rates trading MD comes from a hedge fund

Morgan Stanley director moves to Milan to make MD

Morgan Stanley director moves to Milan to make MD

Latest Jobs
London Stock Exchange Group
Research Analyst (English)
London Stock Exchange Group
Cape Town, South Africa
London Stock Exchange Group
Lead Research Analyst (Portuguese language)
London Stock Exchange Group
Cape Town, South Africa
London Stock Exchange Group
Sanctions Lead Analyst
London Stock Exchange Group
Cape Town, South Africa
London Stock Exchange Group
Lead Research Analyst (Portuguese language)
London Stock Exchange Group
Cape Town, South Africa
London Stock Exchange Group
Sanctions Quality Management Analyst
London Stock Exchange Group
Cape Town, South Africa
LevelUp
Credit Structurer
LevelUp
Cape Town, South Africa

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Bank which used to pay as well as Goldman Sachs is demoting MDs. Rebellious junior bankers want MDs punished for long working hours
Financial

Morning Coffee: Bank which used to pay as well as Goldman Sachs is demoting MDs. Rebellious junior bankers want MDs punished for long working hours

9 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citi's new rates trading MD comes from a hedge fund
Financial

Citi's new rates trading MD comes from a hedge fund

8 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
3
Morgan Stanley director moves to Milan to make MD
Financial

Morgan Stanley director moves to Milan to make MD

8 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Junior bankers, hedge fund managers donate to raise $1m for deceased associate's family
Financial

Junior bankers, hedge fund managers donate to raise $1m for deceased associate's family

8 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.