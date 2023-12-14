Ex-JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley MDs co-found generative AI firm

There are plenty of AI jobs in finance right now but, when the right one's not available, why not make your own? This appears to be the logic of a pair of banking MDs that have founded their own generative AI infrastructure firm Artian. Co-founders Prashant Reddy and Keith Andrew both bring extensive banking experience, the former in AI architecture, the latter in electronic trading.

Reddy was most recently a managing director at JPMorgan, and a chief architect for AI and data in the corporate investment bank. He joined the bank in 2018 as a senior AI research executive, founding the division. Reddy also worked at Morgan Stanley from 1997 to 2009 where, among other roles, he became global head of application infrastructure. In the time between leaving banking and rejoining it, he was a research scientist at Carnegie Mellon, a machine learning engineer at Google, and...founder of a consumer focused fintech called Lumator. ✨

Andrew started his career at Morgan Stanley at the same time as Reddy and became global head of electronic trading for foreign exchange and emerging markets. He stayed there until 2012, when he became global head of FX market making at high frequency trading firm KCG Holdings. Most recently, however, he spent ten months as co-head of global client electronic crypto trading at Galaxy Digital. He left in July 2022 and has been off the market until now.

Artian is based in New York, home of Reddy, while Andrew is in London. There's not much detail on Reddy's products yet, but it seems to be focused on providing a generative AI platform for multi-agent commerce.

