Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

UBS Managing Directors are leaving for hedge funds

by Zeno Toulon
3 hours ago
2 minute read
UBS Managing Directors are leaving for hedge funds

Hedge funds are hiring. From the traditional small shops in Connecticut to the great global multi-strategy funds to the not-even-launched-yet, they’re picking up people around the world – and it seems they have developed a taste for UBS people.

James O’Callaghan, a 15-year veteran of UBS became head of trading in London last month for Jain Global – probably the most highly anticipated hedge fund debut in history. Founder Bobby Jain was CIO of Millennium before leaving to start Jain Global, which was once expected to be one of the biggest hedge fund launches in history.

Carlo Agostinelli left UBS bank after 9 years – most recently after a stint with the Equity Capital Markets (ECM) syndicate group. He's joined Ghisallo Capital Management, a Greenwich-based hedge fund, as an MD in Hong Kong.

Sachin Kanani, meanwhile, spent 19 years at UBS in London before leaving last month. He’s now head of volatility arbitrage advisory services for Millennium in Dubai.

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here.

Hedge funds aren’t the sort of place that most people need convincing to go to. Average working hours and pay are better than in private equity. Being a portfolio manager is not easy, but some portfolio managers – work very little (given the industry) and can earn millions of any local currency in bonuses.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Analyst / Associate, Direct Lending / Private Debt
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
European Private Equity Fund - Tech and Healthcare - Investment Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Leverton Search
Junior Global Equity Analyst
Leverton Search
London Borough of Bromley, United Kingdom
Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Managing Director, Private Equity Solutions - Investment Advisor & Outsourced CIO
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Top Articles
Schonfeld vs. Millennium: "Great culture, shame about the tech"

Schonfeld vs. Millennium: "Great culture, shame about the tech"

UBS Managing Directors are leaving for hedge funds

UBS Managing Directors are leaving for hedge funds

The pest controllers applying for £200k finance jobs

The pest controllers applying for £200k finance jobs

Morning Coffee: The Morgan Stanley banker suing to get her $450k bonus back. Goldman Sachs is planning to reward its stars

Morning Coffee: The Morgan Stanley banker suing to get her $450k bonus back. Goldman Sachs is planning to reward its stars

Singapore wants its brightest young students to work in fintech

Singapore wants its brightest young students to work in fintech

Related articles

Schonfeld vs. Millennium: "Great culture, shame about the tech"
Financial

Schonfeld vs. Millennium: "Great culture, shame about the tech"

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: The Morgan Stanley banker suing to get her $450k bonus back. Goldman Sachs is planning to reward its stars
Financial

Morning Coffee: The Morgan Stanley banker suing to get her $450k bonus back. Goldman Sachs is planning to reward its stars

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citi APAC risk chief crosses road for Standard Chartered global role
Financial

Citi APAC risk chief crosses road for Standard Chartered global role

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"Why did female chairwomen tolerate the FDIC's terrible culture?"
Financial

"Why did female chairwomen tolerate the FDIC's terrible culture?"

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.