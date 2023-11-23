Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

The 58 most important people at UBS now

by Zeno Toulon
4 minutes ago
3 minute read
The 58 most important people at UBS now

When you’re a global bank in the middle of a global economic downturn and have just absorbed, fetus-twins-style, your cross-town neighbor, you need to trust all your staff. But some are more crucial than others.

Technologists especially. UBS has 20,000 technologists by its own count, out of a group total headcount of 74,000. That’s a pretty significant proportion, but in modern day finance, it’s pretty proportional.

The heads, spiritually and managerially, of UBS's technology team are its distinguished engineers. There are just 58 of these worldwide.

Those 58 people have never been so important. UBS CEO Sergio Emrotti called the IT system transfer from Credit Suisse’s systems to UBS’ one of the “riskiest” aspects to the takeover at an event in London earlier thing month, per Bloomberg. “We have 3,000 IT applications of Credit Suisse and we’re going to keep 300. And that in a sense will allow us to create clarity around the IT platform,” Ermotti said.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

UBS has historically had a few issues with its engineer corps. Ermotti's predecessor, Ralph Hamers, speaking back in 2021, was all about shaping things up. He lamented a lack of “engineering culture” that was “driven by engineers”, as opposed to managers and product managers. It was as part of that move to an engineering culture that the distinguished engineer credential emerged, although it came with certainly-not-condescending (“fun”, according to group CTO Rick Carey, a three-time Olympic gold medalist) achievement badges.

Nonetheless, despite the “fun” and the introduction of the “distinguished engineers” classes, a recent anonymous comment from a Credit Suisse senior technologist said some of the old problems linger. "The technology teams are run by people who have never been developers themselves, who do not roll up their sleeves and do the work themselves when it needs to be finished,” they lamented.

That particular insider was planning on leaving the CS/UBS dual monarchy (not that he has much of a choice; UBS plans on cutting 90% of CS’ former technologists). But he’s not the only one leaving of what seems to be his own accord. Mike Juma, CS’ head of principal flow trading technology, Kirk Wylie, its head of risk technology, and a host of others have joined an exodus from the bank. Maybe they just really, really hate Agile.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Compliance Recruitment Solutions
HEAD OF COMPLIANCE (CAPE TOWN) - AML (INC FRAUD & KYC) AND STAFF MANAGEMENT EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
Compliance Recruitment Solutions
Cape Town, South Africa
Trafigura
Logistics Graduate
Trafigura
Johannesburg, South Africa
LevelUp
Credit Structurer
LevelUp
Cape Town, South Africa
CICC
Institutional Sales
CICC
London, United Kingdom
Coperneec
DEVELOPPEUR IT C# FINANCE - COPERNEEC
Coperneec
Paris, France
Goodman Masson
Head of Middle Office
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The 58 most important people at UBS now

The 58 most important people at UBS now

What to do when you’re rejected by banks’ graduate schemes

What to do when you’re rejected by banks’ graduate schemes

Citi's head of EMEA energy banking leaving amidst restructuring

Citi's head of EMEA energy banking leaving amidst restructuring

Millennium is hiring in Hong Kong & Singapore

Millennium is hiring in Hong Kong & Singapore

Fintech founder reveals why its harder to start up in Singapore

Fintech founder reveals why its harder to start up in Singapore

Related articles

Where the generative AI jobs are in banking (try Citi)
Technology

Where the generative AI jobs are in banking (try Citi)

21 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
HSBC hired itself a new chief information office from Citi
Technology

HSBC hired itself a new chief information office from Citi

20 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Open AI's firefighting COO is a 32-year-old ex-JPMorgan analyst
Technology

Open AI's firefighting COO is a 32-year-old ex-JPMorgan analyst

19 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Now Citi hired a top technologist from UBS/Credit Suisse
Technology

Now Citi hired a top technologist from UBS/Credit Suisse

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.