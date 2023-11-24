Deutsche Bank's most exciting front office jobs: AI entrepreneurs

There are plenty of AI jobs in banks in 2023, but many are the same kinds of roles that have been around for some time. There is innovative work being done, however, and you don't even need to be an engineer to get in on it. Speaking to eFinancialCareers at the Singapore Fintech Festival, Deutsche Bank MD Boon-Hiong Chan described how it's not just product teams that want to build products.

Chan runs product management teams in front office securities services: "for our prototyping of digital assets and generative AI, we’re the ones that develop the concept." For AI in particular, applications have grown from "two-dimensional" curiosities to "daily applications" which "anchor expectations on what [people] can do better."

Even bankers in other teams want in on the innovation. Chan said that "one colleague in risk knew about the work being done in LLMs after hours," and had some ideas of his own. He set Chan up with a German fintech partnered with Deutsche Bank that acted as an entrepreneur in residence, "to see if its benefits could be directly introduced to our work."

This kind of collaboration isn't standard across Deutsche, but it's proof it can happen and "allows ordinary colleagues with a good idea to flesh it out." As AI makes it easier than ever for concepts to come to life, Chan says the era of "bring your innovation to work" is potentially beginning.

