Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

The Credit Suisse Quant MD surviving UBS' cull

by Alex McMurray
17 October 2023
2 minute read
The Credit Suisse Quant MD surviving UBS' cull

Credit Suisse may have once been renowned in the trading space for its Crossfinder electronic trading system, but as we noted a few weeks ago, UBS is seemingly unmoved by this. Bloomberg reported in August that Crossfinder was being closed, and the presumption was that Credit Suisse people working for AES, the affiliated algorithmic-trading business, would be let go.

Maybe not. 

Jonathan Tse, a Credit Suisse managing director and head of EMEA AES product, announced today that he's moving to UBS, where he will be EMEA head of electronic trading quant analytics, platform and product. 

Tse says he will be moving to UBS to "help grow and drive the algo platforms." His retention by UBS indicates that it might have had some respect for Credit Suisse's trading infrastructure after all, but perhaps just wanted to develop systems that aren't synonymous with the Credit Suisse name. 

Elsewhere, an area UBS is also receptive to Credit Suisse researchers. Joseph Barnet-Lamb, also London based, was Credit Suisse's EMEA head of technology and internet equity research; he is now UBS' EMEA head of media and internet equity research. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Alexander Ash Consulting
Technical Project Manager/IT Business Analyst – Risk Technology
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate, Direct Lending / Private Debt
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Now Citi hired a top technologist from UBS/Credit Suisse

Now Citi hired a top technologist from UBS/Credit Suisse

Schonfeld vs. Millennium: "Great culture, shame about the tech"

Schonfeld vs. Millennium: "Great culture, shame about the tech"

UBS Managing Directors are leaving for hedge funds

UBS Managing Directors are leaving for hedge funds

The pest controllers applying for £200k finance jobs

The pest controllers applying for £200k finance jobs

Morning Coffee: The Morgan Stanley banker suing to get her $450k bonus back. Goldman Sachs is planning to reward its stars

Morning Coffee: The Morgan Stanley banker suing to get her $450k bonus back. Goldman Sachs is planning to reward its stars

Related articles

Now Citi hired a top technologist from UBS/Credit Suisse
Technology

Now Citi hired a top technologist from UBS/Credit Suisse

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The pest controllers applying for £200k finance jobs
Technology

The pest controllers applying for £200k finance jobs

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Citadel Securities poached UBS's top credit trading technologist
Technology

Citadel Securities poached UBS's top credit trading technologist

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
High frequency trading interns aren't getting job offers
Technology

High frequency trading interns aren't getting job offers

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.