Ex-UBS MD & Coinbase trading head founds lending platform

One of the most senior bankers to leave conventional finance for crypto has struck out on his own. After 14 years as an investment banking MD and three years as a crypto executive, Anthony DeMartino has founded Trident Digital, a digital asset lending platform, alongisde a number of his former employees.

DeMartino was most recently the US CEO of Singapore based crypto fintech Matrixport, home to the rest of Trident's co-founders. Two of the four are UK based; Chief commercial officer Toby Norfolk-Thompson was Matrixport's chief investment officer for the US and UK while COO Julia Moiseeva was Matrixport's US and UK head of strategy.

The final founder, chief product officer Amir Sadr, is New York based and worked under DeMartino at both Matrixport and Coinbase, where he was head of Coinbase Risk Strategies, institutional DeFi and derivatives trading.

Prior to crypto, DeMartino was an MD at three different investment banks. He was at UBS for 11 years, becoming co-head of European supra sovereign and agency trading, then left to become global head of EM macro trading at Barclays. He was most recently head of Latin America rates trading at HSBC.

