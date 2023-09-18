Fintech veteran rejoins ex-CEO at JPMorgan-partnered fintech

One of the oldest fintechs (as we know them) is PayPal, founded in 1998. In 2018, it acquired a fintech just two years younger, payments fintech Hyperwallet. Its founder and CEO, Lisa Shields, had left her executive role long before the acquisition to start another venture and now, after a brief stint at Hyperwallet's parent company, her former Chief Product Officer has rejoined her.

Bill Crowley joins FISPAN, a Vancouver based banking infrastructure firm, as its chief product officer. It's known for having a widely successful relationship with JPMorgan, working alongside the bank in the creation of its Treasury Ignition integration plugin.

Though he joined Hyperwallet when it was founded in 2000, Crowley also worked alongside Shields for two years prior to that at eCommerce payments firm eBanx. Crowley worked at Hyperwallet for 18 years until the PayPal acquisition, where he was moved to the larger firm to become a senior director of payout products, covering Hyperwallet as well as PayPal and Venmo.

