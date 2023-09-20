Hedge fund hiring from fintech and relocating JPMorgan quants

Is this the year hedge funds take notice of fintech? First DE Shaw hired a fintech product manager in Singapore, now quant fund Qube Research & Technologies has hired from a fintech too.

Qube recruited Ben Nicholas as a quantitative technologist from trading infrastructure fintech FlexTrade. He was a technical analyst at his previous employer, which specializes in algorithmic trading execution across equities and FX, which probably helped.

Qube also seems to be hiring more broadly. Natural gas and power trader Jonathan McDermott joins as a quant trading director, having previously been a northeast power trading VP at JPMorgan. He's moving from Texas, where he worked at the bank for just under a year. He also spent almost seven years as a VP at Morgan Stanley.

Qube currently has 21 open roles in London, including 2024 internships in quantiative research and development. It's also hiring a junior Python quant in the commodities team, likely working with McDermott.

The semi-trend of fintech people moving to hedge funds is a possible reflection of fintech's fading lustre. Last year, it was all the rage. This year, hedge funds are far more shiny. An almost symbolic manifestation of that is the growing number of Stripe alumni at Citadel. The hedge fund added engineers David Zhao and Moe Chaieb in February, for example.

