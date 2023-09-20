Discover your dream Career
JPMorgan wants agile VPs on $190k to turn bankers into devs

by Alex McMurray
20 September 2023
JPMorgan has been on the low-code/no-code train for some time now, professing its support for citizen development more than most companies in financial services. It's continuing to do so in its risk and compliance teams by hiring a number of Vice Presidents to work as 'citizen developers' in the UK. 

They'll be based in...Bournemouth. JPMorgan is currently looking for a Bournemouth-based VP who will be "enabling citizen development utilizing intelligent automation technologies." It's also hiring for an agility coach in New Jersey on the same team, with both roles showing the New Jersey salary range of $137.75k to $190k, even though one is only available in the UK.

Citizen developers, a growing trend in the tech world, are business specialists with little or no coding experience. They use automated platforms and tools that let them get involved in the software development process. 

JPMorgan's citizen developers can also transition to something more substantive. Marcus Grant, part-time wedding DJ, full-time product manager, obtained a citizen development credential via automation platform UiPath in 2021 and recently made a switch from admin and program management to product.

Elsewhere in the UK, its Glasgow office is recruiting a lead UX/UI engineer within the compliance, control and regulatory team to use "new and leading-edge technologies" while requesting "experience with citizen development."

Alex McMurray Editor
