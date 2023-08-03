Discover your dream Career
What is working in fintech like, really?

by eFinancialCareers
3 August 2023
2 minute read
Looking to move into the fintech industry and want to know what people think of it? Perhaps you're already there and want to make sure you're not being worked too long or paid too little? In any case, if you're looking for fintech insights, the eFinancialCareers global fintech report is now live to provide data and insights on the industry from both a candidate and employer perspective.

The report covers a range of topics, from the demographics of fintech employees to pay and working hours. Amid industry-wide layoffs, it also explores the hiring plans of fintechs of a range of different sizes. 

It also features comments from incumbent fintech employees giving their take on the industry. Some love it, others not so much. Even if your heart is set on fintech, you ought to know... it's complicated.

You can download the eFinancialCareers global fintech snapshot here.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

