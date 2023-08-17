Women in Leadership Positions: Advancing Gender Equality in Switzerland's Financial Sector

Efforts to promote diversity and gender equality within Switzerland's financial sector are gaining momentum. Leading banks and insurers have embraced gender guidelines set forth in company law, which will come into effect by 2026 or 2031. Despite these positive developments, Switzerland still struggles with pay equality, as women earn an average of 15% less than men. This article examines the current state of women in leadership positions, explores potential causes for gender inequality, highlights Switzerland's progress in comparison to other countries, and emphasizes the importance of closing the gender pay gap.

Development and Status Quo

In Switzerland's finance workforce, women account for around 45% of employees. However, this figure decreases significantly as we ascend the corporate hierarchy. This trend raises the question of whether the financial sector continues to be dominated by men in 2023. Overall, women hold only 17% of top positions across all sectors in Switzerland, indicating a lack of balance and fairness. In contrast, the financial sector fares slightly better, with women occupying 24% of executive roles. Despite this improvement, there is still a long way to go to achieve true gender equality at the highest levels.

Possible Causes for Inequality

The traditional division of family responsibilities contributes significantly to gender inequality in the financial sector. Women often assume the primary roles of childcare and eldercare, leading them to opt for part-time positions that are incompatible with pursuing managerial roles. This creates a self-perpetuating cycle that hampers women's advancement. Furthermore, the financial industry's reputation has suffered since the 2007 financial crisis, deterring many women from pursuing careers in the sector. The industry ranks second to last in terms of popularity, only surpassing the energy sector. Additionally, the competitive and less collegial working atmosphere, often characterized by an "elbow mentality," is less appealing to women, impacting their willingness to enter or progress within the sector. Balancing family and career obligations is another major challenge faced by women, often leading them to gravitate towards corporate areas rather than finance. Finally, the scarcity of female role models in top positions undermines women's motivation and confidence in their own abilities.

Equal Opportunities in Top Management: Switzerland's Progress

Switzerland has made significant strides in promoting gender equality in its financial companies. Within two years, the proportion of women in these firms has nearly doubled, increasing from 13% to 24%. Compared to other European countries, Switzerland ranks sixth in terms of gender representation. Since January 2021, Swiss company law has mandated gender guidelines, requiring 30% female representation on boards of directors by 2026 and 20% on executive boards by 2031. Some companies, such as Partners Group, Credit Suisse, and Zurich Insurance, have already made substantial progress, with women comprising 38%, 36%, and 33% of their respective boards. However, there is room for improvement, as companies like Swiss Re and Swiss Life lag behind with female representation at 15% and 0%, respectively. The Swiss insurance industry has also witnessed a positive trend, achieving the highest proportion of women since data collection began, with women accounting for 44.7% of the workforce in 2021.

Elodie Pilnière, Director of LHH Recruitment Solutions Geneva, shared her insights on the matter, stating, "The introduction of gender guidelines in Swiss company law has been a game changer, pushing companies to strive for greater diversity in their boards and executive teams. However, we must remain vigilant as there are still many companies that need to catch up in this crucial journey towards gender parity. At LHH Recruitment Solutions, we help our clients to ensure that women have an equal voice and influence in shaping Switzerland's financial landscape".



Gender Pay Gap: Addressing the Challenge

The gender pay gap remains a pressing issue in Switzerland, with women earning 15% less than their male counterparts. This performance falls below the European Union's average gender pay gap of 13% in 2021. Countries such as Romania, Poland, and Slovenia have achieved better results, with pay gaps below 5%. Initiatives like LHH Recruitment Solutions' commitment to equal pay based on qualifications regardless of gender serve as positive examples in tackling this problem.

Switzerland's financial sector has recognized the importance of diversity in leadership positions and is actively implementing measures to foster inclusivity. Gender guidelines set forth in company law are contributing to increased female representation in top management roles. However, the gender pay gap persists as a significant challenge. Achieving true gender equality will require ongoing efforts to dismantle barriers, foster work-life balance, and cultivate an inclusive corporate culture. By continuing to prioritize and support the advancement of women, Switzerland can create a more diverse and equitable financial sector for future generations.