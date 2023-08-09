Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Stifel has been cutting jobs, but hiring too

by Sarah Butcher
9 August 2023
2 minute read
Stifel has been cutting jobs, but hiring too

When various people left Stifel last year before bonuses were announced, it seemed like peculiar timing. They promptly turned up at a new boutique, Continuum Advisory Partners, which explained their departures. More recent exits from Stifel in London and the US seem less intentional.

Sources say that Stifel made a round of job cuts in London a few weeks ago. A spokesman for the firm said this wasn't the case and that there had simply been a "strategic realignment of resources in response to the market environment and client needs," and that some people had left as a result.

The Trade has the names of the London departees. They reportedly include Daniel Arnold, an MD in equities trading, Adam Lawson, a director in specialist technology equities sales and several equity researchers. We understand that there have been exits in the US too - Joe Bowman, an MD in sales and trading, was let go after seven years at the end of last month and is now looking for a new job. 

As with all strategic alignments, however, there is hiring as well as firing. Most notably, Jarrod Dean just joined Stifel as head of electronic trading, based (curiously) in Nevada, and Ray Powell joined as head of European execution from Panmure Gordon in July. David Harris joined to trade convertible bonds in New York in June. Before Bowman left, Vito Scarola joined from Carnegie in New York in May. 

Stifel acquired Germany's Mainfirst Bank in 2018 and Oriel Securities in 2014. Many of those who joined at the time have since moved on. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Abhay Ravindran on Unsplash

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Eton Clarke
UK Hedge Fund Rates Sales
Eton Clarke
London, United Kingdom
Blockchain.com
OTC Crypto Sales Trader
Blockchain.com
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Associate / Senior Associate, Global Direct Investments, Private Equity, Riyadh, Saudi
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Global Macro Investment Professional, Fund, Dubai, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Top Articles
Santander hired Credit Suisse FX head

Santander hired Credit Suisse FX head

"I'm an associate at Goldman Sachs. I don't want to be in the office"

"I'm an associate at Goldman Sachs. I don't want to be in the office"

Inside Nomura's new equities business

Inside Nomura's new equities business

Morning Coffee: When Bank of America's nice guy got angry, to good effect. Multistrategy hedge fund hiring may be faltering

Morning Coffee: When Bank of America's nice guy got angry, to good effect. Multistrategy hedge fund hiring may be faltering

How to earn $170k by 26, including banking and UPS driving

How to earn $170k by 26, including banking and UPS driving

Related articles

Santander hired Credit Suisse FX head
Financial

Santander hired Credit Suisse FX head

24 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
"I'm an associate at Goldman Sachs. I don't want to be in the office"
Financial

"I'm an associate at Goldman Sachs. I don't want to be in the office"

24 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
5
Inside Nomura's new equities business
Financial

Inside Nomura's new equities business

24 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Morning Coffee: When Bank of America's nice guy got angry, to good effect. Multistrategy hedge fund hiring may be faltering
Financial

Morning Coffee: When Bank of America's nice guy got angry, to good effect. Multistrategy hedge fund hiring may be faltering

24 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.