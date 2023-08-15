Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
JPMorgan electronic trading MD quits for Barclays

by Alex McMurray
15 August 2023
JPMorgan electronic trading MD quits for Barclays

The first half of 2023 saw some excellent results in trading for Barclays... just not for equities. Revenues there were down 16% on last year and, in a possible bid to turn things around, Barclays has recruited a senior algorithmic trading specialist with decades of experience in top US banks.

Mikhail Kraizman has joined Barclays as an MD, having been one at JPMorgan for over 10 years. 

While Kraizman doesn't specify his role at Barclays, his career in banking has been about equities tech. He was director of equity trading technology at Merrill Lynch and, as a consultant for Morgan Stanley, claims to have "designed and developed the GUI trading system for the US and EMEA Equity Desk."

Alex McMurray
