Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Ex-Blackrock associate takes top Hong Kong crypto job

by Alex McMurray
8 August 2023
2 minute read
Ex-Blackrock associate takes top Hong Kong crypto job

With recent regulatory decisions making crypto a more exciting prospect in Hong Kong, the industry might just be looking exciting again. Crypto has a history of allowing lower and mid-level staff to rise through the ranks quickly and build exciting projects, and one person that has used that to his advantage is Kelvin Lam, who has joined crypto exchange fintech OKX as its head of institutional research. 

It's not his first gig in crypto. He's spent 16 months at Crypto.com prior to joining, where he was a senior associate that "co-founded and scaled the portfolio management team." His new role will involve using "data-driven insights to inform crypto trading and investing."

Prior to crypto, Lam was an associate at investment management firm BlackRock. He interned there and joined as a graduate analyst, working his way up to associate level, where he was an equity investment strategist. Lam also was a summer apprentice at HSBC during his studies and has been a member of Hong Kong Mensa since 2015.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Lake Street Executive Search
Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager
Lake Street Executive Search
Hong Kong
Principle Partners
Investment Analyst - Equities
Principle Partners
Hong Kong
Barclays
Quantitative Analytics
Barclays
New York, United States
Bohan Group
Rates/FX Swaps Trader
Bohan Group
Singapore
Top Articles
Santander hired Credit Suisse FX head

Santander hired Credit Suisse FX head

"I'm an associate at Goldman Sachs. I don't want to be in the office"

"I'm an associate at Goldman Sachs. I don't want to be in the office"

Inside Nomura's new equities business

Inside Nomura's new equities business

Morning Coffee: When Bank of America's nice guy got angry, to good effect. Multistrategy hedge fund hiring may be faltering

Morning Coffee: When Bank of America's nice guy got angry, to good effect. Multistrategy hedge fund hiring may be faltering

How to earn $170k by 26, including banking and UPS driving

How to earn $170k by 26, including banking and UPS driving

Related articles

Goldman Sachs' mistake and the man who made $100m
Fintech

Goldman Sachs' mistake and the man who made $100m

21 Aug 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
3
Goodbye coffee: the fintech CEO making you run in meetings
Fintech

Goodbye coffee: the fintech CEO making you run in meetings

17 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Fintech Adyen hiked pay during its hiring spree
Fintech

Fintech Adyen hiked pay during its hiring spree

17 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-Mercedes Benz fintech IT head joins Singapore crypto firm
Fintech

Ex-Mercedes Benz fintech IT head joins Singapore crypto firm

16 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.